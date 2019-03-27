Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert Warren Rinehart

July 5, 1947 - March 23, 2019

Robert Warren RinehartJuly 5, 1947 - March 23, 2019Robert Warren Rinehart, Bob to his friends and family, was born in Modesto, CA to Margaret and Warren Rinehart on July 5th, 1947. Robert grew up in Waterford and attended Oakdale High School, graduating in 1966. There he met, and subsequently married, his high school sweetheart Charlene Bolton. Following high school, Bob attended MJC and Stanislaus State University, playing baseball at both. Bob was drafted into the US Army in 1970, where he was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany until 1972. Bob and Charlene made Waterford their home upon their return from Germany. Bob entered the fire service in 1972. He served as the Fire Chief of the Waterford Fire Department, and was instrumental in the establishment of the Stanislaus County Consolidated Fire Protection District in 1995. Outside of the fire service, Bob's interests included hunting, golfing, spending time watching his grandbabies participate in sports, and watching his beloved Giants. Bob will be remembered by his family for his non-stop effort to be present and involved in their daily lives and his ever constant fighting spirit. Whether it be his continuous instigation surrounding the family Giants/Dodgers rivalry, his constant cheering at sporting events, or his gentle poking and teasing, Bob will be most remembered for making his family laugh. As a fighter, Bob beat cancer, and a stroke, finally succumbing to a valiantly fought ten-year battle against Parkinson's disease. Bob leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Charlene; his two daughters, Christina Romero (J.D) of Waterford, and Breanne Blount of Oakdale; and five grandchildren; Madison (20), Taylor (20), Jaecelyn (17), Riley (16), and Leityn (14). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30th, at 11:00am at Stanislaus County Consolidated Fire Station #24, 129 E Street, Waterford, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stanislaus Consolidated Firefighters Local 3399 Scholarship Program or to Community Hospice. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

