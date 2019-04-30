Robert Martin Sanchez
July 4,1968 - April 4, 2019
Robert was a native of Modesto, Ca born to Marcos Sanchez Jr and Yolanda Sanchez Uresti.
Along with his parents Robert leaves behind his children Robert A. Sanchez, Destiny M. Strumpf and Stepson Angel Dedios. As well as 10 grandchildren. Robert was the second oldest of his siblings, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. We are deeply saddened by his loss however we will hold him in our hearts forever.
A celebration of life is being held Sat. May 11 from 1-3 pm at the Maddux Youth Center 615 Center St Modesto CA. Please come and join us.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 30, 2019