, Robert Sifuentes

March 25, 1928 - February 19, 2019

Robert Sifuentes: Father, Grandfather, Veteran and most importantly... Our Babu. He took pride in all his work, his favorite being Construction. A long time resident of Escalon, he could be seen cruising his Orange 55 Chevy around town. After retirement he was a proud member of the Pentecostal Church. Robert was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his long time companion Lorenza Gonzales, Children: Melissa Morones and Alfredo Martinez. He is survived by his daughters: Susan Martinez and Linda Mora, 12 Grandchildren and 19 Great-grandchildren. Private services will be held.

Robert Sifuentes
March 25, 1928 - February 19, 2019
Robert Sifuentes: Father, Grandfather, Veteran and most importantly... Our Babu. He took pride in all his work, his favorite being Construction. A long time resident of Escalon, he could be seen cruising his Orange 55 Chevy around town. After retirement he was a proud member of the Pentecostal Church. Robert was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his long time companion Lorenza Gonzales, Children: Melissa Morones and Alfredo Martinez. He is survived by his daughters: Susan Martinez and Linda Mora, 12 Grandchildren and 19 Great-grandchildren. Private services will be held.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 2, 2019

