Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert H. Taylor

Oct 9, 1922 - Apr 12, 2019

Bob Taylor was born in October 9, 1922 in Fillmore, California and died April 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Raised in Fillmore, he was the oldest son and second child of Arthur and Alice Taylor. He attended Ventura College and San Jose State until he joined the Marine Corps in October 1943. He attended boot camp at Parris Island, Officer Pre-Training at Camp Lejeune, and Officer Candidate School in Quantico. He became a Second Lieutenant on July 4, 1944 and was returned to California until shipping out to the Pacific Theatre. As the Commander of the Third Platoon, F Company, Bob helped lead the invasion of Okinawa in April 1945 where he was shot and injured in the left thigh. His sergeant remarked it was a "million dollar wound," one that would send him home but not have lasting effects.

Upon returning home and convalescing, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Virginia on July 15, 1945. Their mutual faith in God, sense of humor, love of reading, travel, and golf as well as a deep respect and trust in one another combined to make a wonderful marriage, lasting over 63 years. Together they had 4 children, Kathy, Rod, Doug, and Ken Taylor.

Bob was a proud high school

Bob was a dedicated servant who spent his professional life serving students and his personal life serving his church, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, his family, and

Bob is survived by his daughter Kathy Jepson and her husband Don, son Rod Taylor and wife Susan, son Ken Taylor and wife Janelle, daughter-in-law Lisa Taylor Wolfe, and long-time companion Fern Pope. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, and son, Doug Taylor. He was a proud grandfather to Janelle Peoples, Kristi Warren, Matthew Taylor, John Herrera, Emily Hammond, Jason Herrera, Robyn Heise, Alyssa Taylor and Greg Taylor. He was also survived by his many great-grandchildren Noah Quintana, Alexandria Hammond, Jasmin Hammond, James Herrera, Natalie Peoples, Ryan Peoples, Emme Taylor, Owen Taylor, Landon Herrera, Evan Herrera, Caleb Heise, and Cooper Heise.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11am at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Modesto. Remembrances may be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church or The Salvation Army. "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28

www.cvobituaries.com



Robert H. TaylorOct 9, 1922 - Apr 12, 2019Bob Taylor was born in October 9, 1922 in Fillmore, California and died April 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Raised in Fillmore, he was the oldest son and second child of Arthur and Alice Taylor. He attended Ventura College and San Jose State until he joined the Marine Corps in October 1943. He attended boot camp at Parris Island, Officer Pre-Training at Camp Lejeune, and Officer Candidate School in Quantico. He became a Second Lieutenant on July 4, 1944 and was returned to California until shipping out to the Pacific Theatre. As the Commander of the Third Platoon, F Company, Bob helped lead the invasion of Okinawa in April 1945 where he was shot and injured in the left thigh. His sergeant remarked it was a "million dollar wound," one that would send him home but not have lasting effects.Upon returning home and convalescing, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Virginia on July 15, 1945. Their mutual faith in God, sense of humor, love of reading, travel, and golf as well as a deep respect and trust in one another combined to make a wonderful marriage, lasting over 63 years. Together they had 4 children, Kathy, Rod, Doug, and Ken Taylor.Bob was a proud high school teacher , serving first at Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp, then moving to Downey High School in 1952. He taught science, math, PE, and coached many sports until being promoted to Dean of Boys. When Davis High School opened, he transferred there to become Assistant Principal and eventually Principal, where he served until his retirement in 1982. He was a well-loved principal, by both teachers and students. After retirement, he continued to stay involved in high school athletics, serving as the Commissioner of the Central California Conference until 2001. He and Virginia enjoyed traveling together, spending time with the many friends they made, and entertaining their ever growing brood of grandchildren.Bob was a dedicated servant who spent his professional life serving students and his personal life serving his church, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, his family, and The Salvation Army . He could often be found with yard tools in hand, pulling weeds and putting a lick of paint up where needed. He served several years as Chairman of the Advisory Board for The Salvation Army and he and Virginia were awarded the Others Award for their dedicated service to the organization. It was always remarkable to watch Bob quickly make connections with the people he met, usually starting with, "Did you grow up here? Where'd you go to school?" Inevitably, whoever he started talking to was a former student or somehow connected to his family. He truly never met a stranger.Bob is survived by his daughter Kathy Jepson and her husband Don, son Rod Taylor and wife Susan, son Ken Taylor and wife Janelle, daughter-in-law Lisa Taylor Wolfe, and long-time companion Fern Pope. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, and son, Doug Taylor. He was a proud grandfather to Janelle Peoples, Kristi Warren, Matthew Taylor, John Herrera, Emily Hammond, Jason Herrera, Robyn Heise, Alyssa Taylor and Greg Taylor. He was also survived by his many great-grandchildren Noah Quintana, Alexandria Hammond, Jasmin Hammond, James Herrera, Natalie Peoples, Ryan Peoples, Emme Taylor, Owen Taylor, Landon Herrera, Evan Herrera, Caleb Heise, and Cooper Heise.A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11am at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Modesto. Remembrances may be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church or The Salvation Army. "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28 Funeral Home Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service

513 12Th St

Modesto , CA 95354

(209) 492-9222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 21 to May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Teachers U.S. Marines Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close