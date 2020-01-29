Robert Ward Walker
Feb. 12, 1941 - Jan. 15, 2020
Corporal Robert Ward Walker, a proud Vietnam Veteran and longtime truck driver, passed away at the age of 78 on Wednesday, January 15.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, Robert will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park. After the burial, a Celebration of Life and potluck will take place at the Assembly of God Church, 150 N. Pasadena Ave., Waterford.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 29, 2020