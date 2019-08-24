Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



March 9, 1940 - August 8, 2019

Robert Clark Williams went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 8, 2019. His life began on March 9, 1940 in Lancaster WI. He met his wife of 55 years, Gerry, in the college symphony band. They had 2 sons, Jeff and Phil. Bob quickly embraced Jeff's wife Lucy, loving her as his own. He was a doting grandfather to Brook, Douglas, and Chris, and proud great grandfather to Kevin. He played a huge role in the lives of sister, Evelyn Goke, niece Amy, and nephews Darin and Kevin plus 7 grandnieces and nephews. Bob had a very strong faith and his walk with God was an inspiritation to many. Out of devotion to the Lord he faithfully served on 2 church councils, the board of Christian Berets and other organizations related to disabilities. He served on a mission board and participated on mission trips. He had a heart for the disabled and was a kind, gentle soul. The Lord used his tender heart to touch even more lives by placing him at Modesto Jr College as an adiministrator and counselor of disability services for 33 years. He believed in everyone's potential and helped many to overcome obstacles to be successful. He was adventurous, climbing the back of Yosemite's half dome 5 times. He loved world travel and sports. He was a devoted fan of the SF 49ners and Green Bay Packers. He made the absolute most out of the life God gave him. He will be missed more than words can express.

Celebration of life Sat. August 24th 1:00pm at Vibrant Life Church 147 Auto Center Court, Modesto.

