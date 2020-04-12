Robert "Bob" Williams
February 19,1957 - November 30, 2019
Robert "Bob" Lee Williams passed peacefully in his home on November 30, 2019. Robert is survived by his mother Edelia H. Williams of Hughson, CA; wife Barbara Williams of Modesto, CA; daughter Lucinda Morte (Ryan) and granddaughter Mia Morte of Broken Arrow, OK. He is also survived by sons Shawn Hatton (Nancy) of Twain Harte, CA and Orby Hatton (Lynette) of Modesto, CA; 5 grandchildren Madeline Correia (Tommy), Constance Hatton, Priscilla Hatton-Quevedo (Aaron), Dustin DeSantis, Blake Houser; and great grandchildren Tyler Correia, Shawn Allen. Robert was born in Edinburg, TX and moved to Hughson, CA in 1963 where he resided until he graduated from Seventh Day Adventist Academy in 1975. He resided within the Central Valley his entire life where he worked in business management until he retired in May 2019. He was involved in ministries within Crosspoint Church with his wife for the past several years. He also enjoyed spending time with family, camping, craft/woodworking with his wife, and golfing.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 12, 2020