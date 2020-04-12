Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Williams

February 19,1957 - November 30, 2019

Robert "Bob" Lee Williams passed peacefully in his home on November 30, 2019. Robert is survived by his mother Edelia H. Williams of Hughson, CA; wife Barbara Williams of Modesto, CA; daughter Lucinda Morte (Ryan) and granddaughter Mia Morte of Broken Arrow, OK. He is also survived by sons Shawn Hatton (Nancy) of Twain Harte, CA and Orby Hatton (Lynette) of Modesto, CA; 5 grandchildren Madeline Correia (Tommy), Constance Hatton, Priscilla Hatton-Quevedo (Aaron), Dustin DeSantis, Blake Houser; and great grandchildren Tyler Correia, Shawn Allen. Robert was born in Edinburg, TX and moved to Hughson, CA in 1963 where he resided until he graduated from Seventh Day Adventist Academy in 1975. He resided within the Central Valley his entire life where he worked in business management until he retired in May 2019. He was involved in ministries within Crosspoint Church with his wife for the past several years. He also enjoyed spending time with family, camping, craft/woodworking with his wife, and golfing.

www.cvobituaries.com



Robert "Bob" WilliamsFebruary 19,1957 - November 30, 2019Robert "Bob" Lee Williams passed peacefully in his home on November 30, 2019. Robert is survived by his mother Edelia H. Williams of Hughson, CA; wife Barbara Williams of Modesto, CA; daughter Lucinda Morte (Ryan) and granddaughter Mia Morte of Broken Arrow, OK. He is also survived by sons Shawn Hatton (Nancy) of Twain Harte, CA and Orby Hatton (Lynette) of Modesto, CA; 5 grandchildren Madeline Correia (Tommy), Constance Hatton, Priscilla Hatton-Quevedo (Aaron), Dustin DeSantis, Blake Houser; and great grandchildren Tyler Correia, Shawn Allen. Robert was born in Edinburg, TX and moved to Hughson, CA in 1963 where he resided until he graduated from Seventh Day Adventist Academy in 1975. He resided within the Central Valley his entire life where he worked in business management until he retired in May 2019. He was involved in ministries within Crosspoint Church with his wife for the past several years. He also enjoyed spending time with family, camping, craft/woodworking with his wife, and golfing. Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close