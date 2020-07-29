Roberta J. Betcher
1926-2020
Roberta Josephine Field Betcher recently passed away at the age of 94. She was known for her ability to laugh at herself, abiding love for her family and friends, enjoyment of reading, and trust in humankind.
Bobbie Jo (or BJ) began life as the 3rd of 4 children of Roberta Spradling Field and Carl Field on February 16, 1926 in Campbell, California. Bobbie Jo's father, Carl, owned a grocery and hardware store called the Field Market in downtown Campbell. Stocking grocery store shelves was a common task growing up. Bobbie Jo graduated from Campbell High School in 1945 and completed her B.S. at San Jose State University. She went on to become the editor of Chevron Oil's employee newspaper in Richmond, CA.
A blind date eventually led to a marriage proposal from Ray Betcher, who had a farm out in the Central Valley of California near Escalon. Being a farmer's wife was a whole new kind of life! Country living ensued. In the next 4 years, the couple had 3 kids of their own.
Bobbie joined the local Presbyterian Church, rolled up her sleeves, and quickly learned the ins-and-outs of being a farmer's wife. Her dear friend from the nearby Homestead Dairy, Shirley Holmes, taught her well. Church, 4-Tree Elementary School, and 4-H all became central to Bobbie's life.
Turkeys, cattle, and almonds were the primary source of income for the family for many years. Ray and Bobbie enjoyed 48 years together until Ray was taken by cancer in 2002.
Unexpectedly, at the age of 81, Bobbie found a new partner in Robert (Bob) Whitt. "The Bob's", as they were sometimes called, were married the summer of 2007 surrounded by family and friends. They had ten years of travel, reading, and the lively discussions Bob led at Bethel. Dr. Whitt, was a teacher right up until the end of summer 2017, conducting his "Great Courses" groups at Bethel. Bobbie soldiered on after losing Bob, but truly missed her partner.
Her sister Mary Sue and brothers Carl and Richard all preceded her in death. Bobbie leaves her 3 daughters; Martha (Garth), Janet, and Linda (Jeff), 2 granddaughters Sage Pintler and Grace Gifford, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers at Bethel Retirement for their loving attention to Bobbie. While not the cause of her passing, COVID was a unique challenge for all, and Bobbie's family recognizes the excellent care she received in the Bethel Community. An outdoor memorial service is planned at a later date in Modesto, please contact Martha at m_betcher@yahoo.com if you wish to be notified.
Donations in Bobbie's memory can be made to the American Association of University Women online at aauw.org
OR https://ww2.aauw.org/donate-gift-new/
or send a check to:
AAUW Development Office, PO Box 98045, Washington, DC 20090-8045 www.cvobituaries.com