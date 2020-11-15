Robin-Busby-StephensFebruary 26,1971 - October 23,2020We never got to say goodbye.The life of Robin Busby-Stephens was cut short on October 23 when a speeding car, that was racing, hit her vehicle broadside ending her life.Robin was best known by her great smile, and outgoing nature. She could often be seen riding in her Jeep with her constant companion, German Shepard, Nola, and she was never too busy to stop and help anyone in need.-----She always said and believed that "The Circle is Round."She was loving, caring, giving, and would rescue, care for, and find a home for any bird or animal that came into her path, often assisted by Empire Vet.As a life-long resident of Modesto, she attended Empire and Modesto Schools.She was an independent painter as well as an employee of Sutherland Painting. Various other jobs included positions at Dillons in Sonora, Running Iron in Modesto, and Restoration Hardware in Patterson.Most devoted to her children, grandchildren and sisters, she was the kindest, most generous, compassionate, silliest, amazing person one could know.She loved celebrating every holiday, where she always showed up in some spectacular handmade costumes, usually created from items found in thrift stores and yard sales. Robin found the good in everything and brought joy to all those whose lives she touched.She is survived by her husband, Donald Scott Stephens,her faithful companion ,Nola,her parents, Janey Bjustrom-Rees, and Richard Strauman,her Aunt, Jackie Bates,Her sisters, Susan Holidy, and Christina Pierce, both of ModestoThree children, Amber Dick of Modesto, Ami Busby of Missouri, Billy Busby of Texas.And 4 granchildren, Haylee, Tommie, Conner and Andrew.She was a rock for her family and friends. We love her and she will be missed beyond measure.Her life celebration date is to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: 'Robin's Animal Love Fund' atEmpire Vet P O Box 602, Empire CA 95319