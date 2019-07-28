Rocky Eugene McGuire
May 9, 1953 - Jul 25, 2019
Rocky Eugene McGuire, 66 of Stevinson passed away Thursday, July 25th at his residence in Stevinson.
Mr. McGuire was born in Modesto and was a resident of Stevinson for 37 years. He was a member of the N.R.A. and enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on hot rods.
Mr. McGuire is survived by his wife, Pam McGuire of Stevinson; son, Jimmy McGuire of Montana; daughter, Julie Stepro of Newman; brothers, Jerry McGuire of Patterson and Ron "Reno" McGuire of Ceres; sister, Barbara Emmons of Ceres, four grandchildren, Evan, Ella, Persephone and River.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to: Phelan McDermid Syndrome Foundation, 200 Capri Isles Blvd., Suite 7F, Venice, FL 34292.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 28, 2019