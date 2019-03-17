Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rodger F Irvine

October 18, 1931 - March 4, 2019

Rodger passed away at dawn March 4th with daughters Karen and Carla by his side. Although in recent years he suffered from and ultimately succumbed to dementia, he will be lovingly remembered for so many qualities: his sharp wit, sense of humor, passion for all things sports, adoration for all things Stanford and his excellence in career and fatherhood. His proudest achievement and one of the rare ever vocalized, was his lifelong love and 62 year marriage to high school sweetheart, Carolyn Rudy Irvine, who preceded him in death after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Rodger and fraternal twin Roland were born in San Francisco and at the age of 4 relocated with their parents to Chico where the boys grew up. During high school the twins were known as "double trouble" both on the basketball court and baseball diamond. Rodger continued to excel in baseball at Stanford and was a member of its squad that played in the 1953 College World Series. In 1954 Rodger and Carolyn wed and moved to Germany where they lived 3 years while he fulfilled his commitment to the Army and traveled in Europe making lifelong friends in their free time. An educator his entire career, Rodger held positions at high schools in Placerville and Corcoran before moving to Oakdale when he was hired as Superintendent.

He is survived by Carla (Mark) Feldman, Karen (Mike) Pitassi and grandchildren: Brian, Hanna, Ben, Andrew and Luke. He was predeceased by his son Brian.

A graveside memorial will be held Sunday March 24th, 1 pm, Oakdale Citizens Cemetery, 701 East J St.

Remembrances may be made to: Brian Irvine Scholarship, Oakdale Joint Unified School District, 168 S.3rd, Oakdale, CA 95361.

