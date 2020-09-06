Rodney Allen GishJan 8, 1945 - Aug 29, 2020Rod Gish, 75, of Modesto died of natural causes Saturday at his home.Rod was a native of Whittier, California. He lived in Modesto since 1968. He owned a Landscape Maintenance Business for 44 years. He was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church NC. He enjoyed time spent with family: hiking, fishing, camping, ornamental gardening, participating in various church activities. He had a deep love and appreciation for all of God's Creation.He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Grover Gish, his children: Mary Beth, Geoffrey and Julie Gish, Melody and Ken Bowman and 3 granddaughters; as well as his sister Irene Holsinger, all of the Modesto area.A Service was held to honor Rod on September 3, 2020 at the Wood Colony Cemetery.Remembrances may be made to the following:Brethren Heritage School 3549 Dakota Ave., Modesto Ca 95358Kindred Hospice – 4120 Dublin Blvd, Suite 105, Dublin Ca 94568