Rodney Allen Gish
Jan 8, 1945 - Aug 29, 2020
Rod Gish, 75, of Modesto died of natural causes Saturday at his home.
Rod was a native of Whittier, California. He lived in Modesto since 1968. He owned a Landscape Maintenance Business for 44 years. He was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church NC. He enjoyed time spent with family: hiking, fishing, camping, ornamental gardening, participating in various church activities. He had a deep love and appreciation for all of God's Creation.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Grover Gish, his children: Mary Beth, Geoffrey and Julie Gish, Melody and Ken Bowman and 3 granddaughters; as well as his sister Irene Holsinger, all of the Modesto area.
A Service was held to honor Rod on September 3, 2020 at the Wood Colony Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to the following:
Brethren Heritage School 3549 Dakota Ave., Modesto Ca 95358
Kindred Hospice – 4120 Dublin Blvd, Suite 105, Dublin Ca 94568 www.cvobituaries.com