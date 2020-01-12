Rodney Phillip Stine
September 24, 1951 - December 24, 2019
Rodney Phillip Stine, age 68, passed away on December 24, 2019 at Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Rodney was born September 24, 1951 in Ceres, California to Phillip and Charlotte Stine. Rodney's Mom, Charlotte passed away when he was 6 years old. Rodney was raised in Waterford by his parents Phillip and Myrna Stine. He attened Waterford Elementary School, Oakdale High School and Modesto Junior College. He worked at Waterford Farm Supply and at Stine Properties helping his parents in their businesses. Rodney enjoyed fishing and cars along with time spent with his family and he always had a good joke to tell.
He is survived by his parents, Phillip and Myrna Stine, brothers Larry Stine of Modesto, CA, Michael Stine of Hickman, CA and a niece, Cassandra Baganha of Clovis, CA. He is proceded in death by his Mother, Charlotte Don Carlos Stine and his sister, Susan Marie Stine.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations sent to Community Bible Church, PO Box 155, Waterford, CA 95386.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2020