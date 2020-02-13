Rodney Wayne Slawson
Sept. 1,1946 - Feb. 6,2020
Rodney Slawson passed away on February 6,2020 at Memorial Medical Center after a long illness.
He leaves behind his Wife Barbara, 4 children Micheal Slawson of Washington, Stephanie Moore (Jason) of Modesto,Natalie Rodgers , Brian Slawson both of Modesto.He also leave behind his Brother Dennis and Kathy Vann of Ceres. 8 Grandchildren .Nieces and Nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Ceres cemetery on Friday February 14, 2020 2pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020