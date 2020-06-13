Roger Dale ErnstDecember 28, 1950 - June 9, 2020Roger Ernst, 69, of Modesto, California, passed Tuesday, June 09, 2020.Roger graduated from Sonora High School in 1969 and received a degree from University of Billings, MT. Roger was an auctioneer in Modesto. He started in the auction business in 1977 in Sonora and then moved the business to Modesto in 1985, until he retired in 2012.Roger had a passion for fishing, sports, and food. He loved creating comfort foods and sharing them with his family as well as spending time with his daughters and granddaughters.Roger is survived by his wife of 51 years Kay Ernst, 2 children: Melissa Ernst, and Toby Houston (Monte Houston). He also is survived by 3 grandchildren Kayla DiMaggio, Samantha Houston-Crook, Lauren Billiter. He is also survived by his siblings David Ernst (Brenda), Kenny W Smith, Jim Smith (Cindy), Mary Borba (Ron), and Brenda Stephens (Terry). He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Park and sister Star Carpenter.Roger wished to spend eternity fishing, so his ashes will be spread among the waves at a later date.