Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Roger Clinton Thomasson

April 6, 1972 - Feb. 13, 2019

Roger Thomasson (Little Roger) was born in Modesto, CA to Roger & Cathy Thomasson. He passed away at home after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Dawn, and daughters Katy & Emily, parents Roger & Cathy Thomasson, brothers Marshal and Daniel, their wives, and 7 nieces and nephews.

Roger graduated from Oakdale High in 1990. He attended Modesto Junior College. He loved working & pursued many careers over the years including: logging, auto mechanic, financial advisor, road construction, and for the last ten years worked at Oakdale Irrigation District as a heavy equipment opperator.

Roger was blessed with a love of outdoor adventures such as, hunting with his brothers. He also loved serving the community and coaching his daughters in softball.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their support and generosity during his battle with cancer. It was truly a blessing to the family.

A visitation is being held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 4-7pm at Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F St.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 3pm at Community Baptist Church 14143 Yosemite Blvd, Waterford.

www.cvobituaries.com



Roger Clinton ThomassonApril 6, 1972 - Feb. 13, 2019Roger Thomasson (Little Roger) was born in Modesto, CA to Roger & Cathy Thomasson. He passed away at home after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Dawn, and daughters Katy & Emily, parents Roger & Cathy Thomasson, brothers Marshal and Daniel, their wives, and 7 nieces and nephews.Roger graduated from Oakdale High in 1990. He attended Modesto Junior College. He loved working & pursued many careers over the years including: logging, auto mechanic, financial advisor, road construction, and for the last ten years worked at Oakdale Irrigation District as a heavy equipment opperator.Roger was blessed with a love of outdoor adventures such as, hunting with his brothers. He also loved serving the community and coaching his daughters in softball.The family wishes to thank everyone for their support and generosity during his battle with cancer. It was truly a blessing to the family.A visitation is being held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 4-7pm at Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F St.A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 3pm at Community Baptist Church 14143 Yosemite Blvd, Waterford. Funeral Home Oakdale Memorial Chapel

830 West F Street

Oakdale , CA 95361

(209) 847-2211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close