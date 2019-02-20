Roger Clinton Thomasson
April 6, 1972 - Feb. 13, 2019
Roger Thomasson (Little Roger) was born in Modesto, CA to Roger & Cathy Thomasson. He passed away at home after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Dawn, and daughters Katy & Emily, parents Roger & Cathy Thomasson, brothers Marshal and Daniel, their wives, and 7 nieces and nephews.
Roger graduated from Oakdale High in 1990. He attended Modesto Junior College. He loved working & pursued many careers over the years including: logging, auto mechanic, financial advisor, road construction, and for the last ten years worked at Oakdale Irrigation District as a heavy equipment opperator.
Roger was blessed with a love of outdoor adventures such as, hunting with his brothers. He also loved serving the community and coaching his daughters in softball.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their support and generosity during his battle with cancer. It was truly a blessing to the family.
A visitation is being held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 4-7pm at Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F St.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 3pm at Community Baptist Church 14143 Yosemite Blvd, Waterford.
www.cvobituaries.com
Oakdale Memorial Chapel
830 West F Street
Oakdale, CA 95361
(209) 847-2211
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 20, 2019