Roger Webster

Sept. 15, 1945 - Jan. 23, 2020

Roger Paul Webster passed away peacefully at the age of 74, on January 23, 2020, surrounded by his family, at his home in Escalon, California. The second of three sons, of Howard and Geraldine Webster, Roger was born on September 15, 1945 in Modesto, California. He attended several elementary schools in the Modesto area and went on to Oakdale High School.

Roger was an exceptional athlete and had a brief career as a professional boxer. Roger "Irish Red" Webster had an overall record of 6-1-0, as a light heavyweight, fighting most frequently out of Fresno's Selland Arena. It was during this time that he met the love of his life and bride to be, Rosemary Xavier, and agreed to cut his fighting career short as a prerequisite to receiving her hand in marriage. Roger traded in his boxing gloves for golf clubs and became an avid golfer for the remainder of his life. He was a longtime member of Oakdale Golf and Country Club, where he was a fixture, both on the course and in the clubhouse, for close to 40 years. At the height of his game, Roger was a scratch golfer, and won a number of club championship tournaments, as well as other area events.

Roger spent the majority of his life working as a contractor in the construction field. He worked in the stucco business with his brother Jack, and later went on to supervise and manage a number of projects throughout the Central Valley. Roger had a strong work ethic, and rarely missed a day at the jobsite. Roger loved to watch sports and was a big supporter of all of the local, Northern California, professional and college teams. Though he reserved his most adherent support for his hometown Escalon Cougars, where he followed, with great zeal, the athletic and academic careers of his children and subsequently his grandchildren. Roger was a constant presence on the playing fields, and in the gymnasiums at Escalon High School. He was quiet, easygoing, and never had a cross word with anyone, excepting the occasional Trans Valley League official with an obvious vision problem.

Roger is preceded in death by his father, Howard, his mother Geraldine, and his brother Jack. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Rosemary, brother Danny (Donna) of Waterford, sons Chad (Dawn) Webster of Escalon, Darick (Sarah) Webster of Escalon , Jason Webster of Oakdale, and six grandchildren Hailie, Logan, Kelsey, Madison, Samari, and Aubree Webster.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A private family memorial was held on February 1, 2020. Interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Escalon, California. Remembrances may be sent to Seva Hospice of Modesto, whom the family would like to thank for their kindness, compassion and care. To send condolences to the family, please visit Roger's tribute page at

