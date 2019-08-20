Roland L. Russell
Oct. 1954 ~ Aug. 2019
Roland was born in San Mateo and raised in Hughson. He graduated from Hughson High School in 1972 and received a Bachelor Degree from Fresno Pacific. He served in the US Navy for a time and worked at Foster Farms Dairy for 27 years. Roland loved taking road trips; especially when they involved a stop at Phil's Fish Market in Moss Landing.
He is survived by his wife Carla Russell; son Zach Russell; siblings Janet (Bob) Harper, Mary Jordan, Pat Mason, Molly (John) Flemate, Becky (George) Lefler and Jeannine (Ron) Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Gloria Russell and brother Jerry Russell.
Donations can be made in Roland's memory to Westside Ministries P.O. Box 354 Turlock, CA 95381.
Memorial service will be held at Allen Mortuary on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Please share your memories at
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 20, 2019