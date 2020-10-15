Rolando Ramon Alcala
August 31, 1939 – September 28, 2020
Rolando Ramon Alcala, age 81, passed away on September 28, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Rolando was born in Oakdale, CA to Lucy (Angeles) Alcala and Salvador Alcala.
Rolando is survived by son Joseph Alcala, daughter Bridgette Franco, son-in-law Adam Franco, two grandchildren, his siblings (Yolanda Guider, Michael Alcala, & Salvador Alcala).
Rolando was preceded in death by his loving wife Janice Louise (Sesser) Alcala.
Rolando attended Oakdale High School (class of 1957) and Modesto Junior College (class of 1970). Rolando served in the Army from 1962-1964 and the California National Guard. Rolando worked for the Hershey Company for 22 years.
Rolando was a member of the Knights of Columbus, served as a Riverbank Volunteer firefighter, and volunteered for the Beyer Band & Colorguard Boosters.
There will be a visitation for Rolando on Friday, October 16th from 10am – 11am. A graveside service will follow at 11:30am. A live stream on Facebook will be available for the graveside service: hhtps://www.facebook.com/LakewoodFuneral
In lieu of flowers remembrances can be made to Beyer High School Band and Colorguard, National Parkinson's Foundation, or Casa de Modesto. www.cvobituaries.com