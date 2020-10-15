1/1
Rolando Alcala
1939 - 2020
Rolando Ramon Alcala
August 31, 1939 – September 28, 2020
Rolando Ramon Alcala, age 81, passed away on September 28, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Rolando was born in Oakdale, CA to Lucy (Angeles) Alcala and Salvador Alcala.
Rolando is survived by son Joseph Alcala, daughter Bridgette Franco, son-in-law Adam Franco, two grandchildren, his siblings (Yolanda Guider, Michael Alcala, & Salvador Alcala).
Rolando was preceded in death by his loving wife Janice Louise (Sesser) Alcala.
Rolando attended Oakdale High School (class of 1957) and Modesto Junior College (class of 1970). Rolando served in the Army from 1962-1964 and the California National Guard. Rolando worked for the Hershey Company for 22 years.
Rolando was a member of the Knights of Columbus, served as a Riverbank Volunteer firefighter, and volunteered for the Beyer Band & Colorguard Boosters.
There will be a visitation for Rolando on Friday, October 16th from 10am – 11am. A graveside service will follow at 11:30am. A live stream on Facebook will be available for the graveside service: hhtps://www.facebook.com/LakewoodFuneral
In lieu of flowers remembrances can be made to Beyer High School Band and Colorguard, National Parkinson's Foundation, or Casa de Modesto.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:30 AM
A live stream on Facebook will be available for the graveside service: hhtps://www.facebook.com/LakewoodFuneral
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
