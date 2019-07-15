Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Progressive Missionary Baptist Church 530 4th Street Modesto , CA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Progressive Missionary Baptist Church 530 4th Street Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Romilla Davidson

December 2, 1922 - July 6, 2019

God blessed this earth on December 2, 1922 when Romilla Davidson was born to the late William Alva and Dosia Cousins in Woodland, MS.

Romilla grew up in Woodland and Montpelier, MS where she also received her education.

Romilla accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and became a member of Upper Prairie Missionary Baptist Church.

Later in life, Romilla later relocated to Memphis, TN where she met and married Eugene Tate. To that union one child was born, Shirley. After the passing of her husband, she returned to Mississippi. Years later, she met and married Melvin Davidson. After his passing she wanted to be closer to her siblings and moved to Ypsilanti, MI. She lived there for a few years and in that time she made many visits to California to see her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren and finally decided that her final move would be to Modesto, CA.

Romilla Davidson departed this life on July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Audrey Weaver, Eva M Davis, Allen P Cousins, Henry D Cousins, Thomas Eldridge Cousins, William A Cousins and Nicey Mae Jones.

Romilla leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and only child Shirley Tyler (Steve) of Modesto, CA. Her last surviving sister, Ruth Jean Murry of Ypsilanti, MI. Her three grandchildren, LaTonya Guilford (Kevin) Modesto, CA, Rhonda Wossne (Tesfa) Elk Grove, CA and Joseph Renell Tyler, Tracy, CA. Four Great grandchildren, Jayna Tyler (Stevan) Modesto, CA, Victoria Patrick (Adonte) Temecula, CA, Deandre Guilford Modesto, CA and Teaira Guilford Orangeburg, SC. Seven Great Great Grandchildren Mia Owens, Nylani Owens, Maya Wossne, Malachi Wossne, Arabella Guilford, Lyric West and Micah Patrick and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.

Romilla was a quiet and sweet lady, who will be greatly missed. But we are comforted in knowing she is with the Lord.

Viewing - Wednesday, July 17th at 10:00 am at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church 530 4th Street, Modesto Ca

Funeral Service - Wednesday, July 17th at 11:00 am

www.cvobituaries.com





