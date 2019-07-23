Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 575 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-632-1018 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Turlock Funeral Home 425 N. Soderquist Rd. Turlock , CA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Turlock Funeral Home 425 N. Soderquist Rd. Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Glen Brouhard

June 19, 1934 - July 18, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our beloved daddy and grandpa, Ronald Glen Brouhard, who passed on July 18, 2019 at the age of 85.

Ron was born June 19, 1934 in Woodlake, CA to Samuel and May Brouhard. He was the second of three children. Shortly after graduating from Oakdale High School, he served in the United States

Ron was also a very active member in the Mountain View Community. He served on the Mountain View Chatom School board, the Turlock Irrigation District Board of Directors, the California Consolidated Milk Board and serving as the Vice President until 1981, Mountain View 4H Leader, and Mountain View Chatom School Elective Teacher of Photography. Ron joined the Mountain View Fire Department in 1960, serving as an Assistant Chief from 1975 to 1977, and served on the MVFD Board of Directors from 1980 until March 2019. He was a Mountain View Grange member and Royal Arcanium member for 50 years, a member of the Modesto

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Brouhard. He is survived by his children: Ronda Brouhard-Blount and Kevin Blount, Rodney and Melanie Brouhard; grandchildren, Ryan and Shavoone Blount, Rachelle and Flavio Mendes, Brandon and Skyler Brouhard, Heather Brouhard, Alyssa Brouhard, James Amato, and Marie Brouhard; and his great-grandchildren, Tayton and Brody Blount, Victoria and Olivia Mendes, Jenna and Kamryn Dean, Aubrey, Ben and Liam Brouhard, and Eliana Vaughn.

Ron had a charismatic spirit, was a very giving person and was always there for his loved ones. He loved helping and was generous to others. Family gathering were always one of Ron's favorite thing to do, but he loved fishing with his best friends John and Roger. You will be greatly missed!

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. The burial will follow at Turlock Memorial Park.

Donations may be made to Mountain View Fire Department: 9633 Crows Landing Rd., Crows Landing, CA 95313.

