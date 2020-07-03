1/
Ron McKnight
1949 - 2020
Ronald McKnight
December 15, 1949 - June 4, 2020
Ronald McKnight passed away on June 4th. He is survived by his son, Derek and daughter Meghann. He also left behind a granddaughter Evelyn.
Ron was born and raised in Modesto and grew up on a small ranch. After he was married he moved to Hughson where he started his family. He was an active member of the church and enjoyed the fellowship. He also enjoyed hunting and coaching hs son's sports teams.
In 1985 the family returned to Modesto. Ron became a loan officer for various companies and was remembered as a fun and valuable coworker. When his health became bad in 2010 he moved down to the San Diego area to be near his son's family. He battled various health issues the last 10 years but never lost his spirit or humor
He will be remembered for his love of sports, movies, music and travel. But mostly for his love of friends and family. His family hopes that all of his friends in the Modesto area will remember him that way too.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 3, 2020.
