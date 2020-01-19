Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Sinclair. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Lee Sinclair

Jan 8, 1936 - Dec 29, 2019

Ron Sinclair, age 83, was called home by God on Sunday, Dec 29, 2019 in Modesto California.

Ron was born on Jan 8, 1936 to William (Bill) and Marie Sinclair in Turlock California. He was the youngest of three boys. His older brothers, John and Jim, were twins. Ron spent his childhood on his family's farm and he graduated from Turlock High School - Class of '54.

In 1955 he moved to Modesto where he began to work for Bell Telephone Co. In October of 1957 he was drafted into the U.S.

In 1960 he met the love of his life Emma Patricia (Pat) Iversen. They married in 1961 and the following Spring in 1962 had their daughter Soni. In 1963 they all moved to southern Oregon (Phoenix, Talent, Medford & Grants Pass areas)

Ron worked as a bread salesman & supervisor for 11 years. On his time off, Ron learned the construction business and began designing, drafting and building custom homes. It was during this time, in 1970 that his son Brett was born in Grants Pass, OR.

Ron wore many career hats. With his wife by his side, they purchased their first Dairy Queen franchise in 1974 then designed and built a second DQ in 1976, they owned and operated a Family Restruant in Rogue River and the Lantern Tavern in Grants Pass, he built several custom homes ( a few were Log Cabin Homes), designed and built a 12,000 sq ft., indoor 18 hole miniature Golf Course (1986).

In 1992, Ron and Pat decided to sell their businesses and property and return to Modesto CA where their daughter Soni and grandson Justin lived. In Modesto, although he was retired, Ron started a water truck business to keep him busy. His son Brett joined him in that business after serving in the Army too.

Ron loved his family and friends and lived life abundantly. He loved to hunt, fish, golf, read and travel. Ron and Pat took cruises and road trips traveling together and enjoying life in retirement. Ron will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years; Emma Patricia, his daughter Soni Kaminski and her husband Paul, his son Brett Sinclair, his grandson Justin Bier and Ron's brother Jim Sinclair. Ron is preceded in death by his parents William and Marie Sinclair and his brother John Sinclair.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the many doctors and caregivers for their support and care in the past six years during Ron's illness. A grave side service will be held in the Spring and we will notify family and friends of the day and time later.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Ron Sinclair to his favorite charity , .

www.cvobituaries.com



Ronald Lee SinclairJan 8, 1936 - Dec 29, 2019Ron Sinclair, age 83, was called home by God on Sunday, Dec 29, 2019 in Modesto California.Ron was born on Jan 8, 1936 to William (Bill) and Marie Sinclair in Turlock California. He was the youngest of three boys. His older brothers, John and Jim, were twins. Ron spent his childhood on his family's farm and he graduated from Turlock High School - Class of '54.In 1955 he moved to Modesto where he began to work for Bell Telephone Co. In October of 1957 he was drafted into the U.S. Army as a signal corpsman. He served two years then returned to Modesto and the phone company.In 1960 he met the love of his life Emma Patricia (Pat) Iversen. They married in 1961 and the following Spring in 1962 had their daughter Soni. In 1963 they all moved to southern Oregon (Phoenix, Talent, Medford & Grants Pass areas)Ron worked as a bread salesman & supervisor for 11 years. On his time off, Ron learned the construction business and began designing, drafting and building custom homes. It was during this time, in 1970 that his son Brett was born in Grants Pass, OR.Ron wore many career hats. With his wife by his side, they purchased their first Dairy Queen franchise in 1974 then designed and built a second DQ in 1976, they owned and operated a Family Restruant in Rogue River and the Lantern Tavern in Grants Pass, he built several custom homes ( a few were Log Cabin Homes), designed and built a 12,000 sq ft., indoor 18 hole miniature Golf Course (1986).In 1992, Ron and Pat decided to sell their businesses and property and return to Modesto CA where their daughter Soni and grandson Justin lived. In Modesto, although he was retired, Ron started a water truck business to keep him busy. His son Brett joined him in that business after serving in the Army too.Ron loved his family and friends and lived life abundantly. He loved to hunt, fish, golf, read and travel. Ron and Pat took cruises and road trips traveling together and enjoying life in retirement. Ron will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years; Emma Patricia, his daughter Soni Kaminski and her husband Paul, his son Brett Sinclair, his grandson Justin Bier and Ron's brother Jim Sinclair. Ron is preceded in death by his parents William and Marie Sinclair and his brother John Sinclair.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the many doctors and caregivers for their support and care in the past six years during Ron's illness. A grave side service will be held in the Spring and we will notify family and friends of the day and time later.In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Ron Sinclair to his favorite charity , . Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.