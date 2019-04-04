R.A. "RON" SOLANO
|
CIF WRESTLING OFFICIAL
JUN 9, 1954 - APR 4, 2013
It's been 6 yrs since you left family & friends, taking with you all the gifts that made you such a talented, wild and crazy guy, i.e. Einstein and Mickey Mouse rolled up in one; comedian, mentor, gearhead, wrestling coach and more. You were always giving in one way or another until there was nothing left to give! You were the best son a Mother could have! Life now is just totally depressing.
Always in my heart, Mom
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 4, 2019