R.A. "RON" SOLANO

CIF WRESTLING OFFICIAL

JUN 9, 1954 - APR 4, 2013

It's been 6 yrs since you left family & friends, taking with you all the gifts that made you such a talented, wild and crazy guy, i.e. Einstein and Mickey Mouse rolled up in one; comedian, mentor, gearhead, wrestling coach and more. You were always giving in one way or another until there was nothing left to give! You were the best son a Mother could have! Life now is just totally depressing.

Always in my heart, Mom

