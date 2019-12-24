Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Baker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Andrew Baker

Apr. 26, 1931 - Dec. 14, 2019

Ronald Andrew Baker, 88, peacefully passed away December 14, 2019 with his family by his side. Ron was born April 26, 1931 to Millard and Lillian Baker in Quinton, Oklahoma. In 1943, the Baker family made their move to Modesto, CA. After graduating from Modesto High School in 1949, Ron enlisted in U.S. Army serving 3 years. He served in the Korean War in the Marshall Islands. In 1952, Ron married the love of his life, Juanita and they had two children. After moving the family to Escalon in 1964, Ron raised many animals but mostly cattle. He enjoyed fishing and his dog Callie, she went everywhere with him. Retiring from PG&E after 37 years, Ron took up golfing. He would golf every day if he could. Ron and Juanita loved going to his grandkids football ball games. GO COUGARS!!

Ron is survived by his wife of 67 years, Juanita, children; Paula Rolfe (Gary) of Groveland, Ronald, Jr. (Kim) of Escalon, sister; Wanda Smathers of Camarillo, grandchildren; Brian Fisher, Kimberly Dauth, Zac Baker, Brody Baker, great-grandchildren; Chelsea Dahlinger, Derek Dahlinger, Kaitlyn Dauth, J.W. Dauth, great-great grandchildren; Theo Dauth and Peyton Dahlinger.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Baker family. A graveside service with full Military Honors will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Burwood Cemetery, 28320 E. River Rd., Escalon, CA 95320. A reception will follow at the American Legion Hall, 1531 2nd St., Escalon, CA 95320. In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The at or at .To send condolences to the family, please visit Ron's tribute page at

www.cvobituaries.com



Ronald Andrew BakerApr. 26, 1931 - Dec. 14, 2019Ronald Andrew Baker, 88, peacefully passed away December 14, 2019 with his family by his side. Ron was born April 26, 1931 to Millard and Lillian Baker in Quinton, Oklahoma. In 1943, the Baker family made their move to Modesto, CA. After graduating from Modesto High School in 1949, Ron enlisted in U.S. Army serving 3 years. He served in the Korean War in the Marshall Islands. In 1952, Ron married the love of his life, Juanita and they had two children. After moving the family to Escalon in 1964, Ron raised many animals but mostly cattle. He enjoyed fishing and his dog Callie, she went everywhere with him. Retiring from PG&E after 37 years, Ron took up golfing. He would golf every day if he could. Ron and Juanita loved going to his grandkids football ball games. GO COUGARS!!Ron is survived by his wife of 67 years, Juanita, children; Paula Rolfe (Gary) of Groveland, Ronald, Jr. (Kim) of Escalon, sister; Wanda Smathers of Camarillo, grandchildren; Brian Fisher, Kimberly Dauth, Zac Baker, Brody Baker, great-grandchildren; Chelsea Dahlinger, Derek Dahlinger, Kaitlyn Dauth, J.W. Dauth, great-great grandchildren; Theo Dauth and Peyton Dahlinger.Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Baker family. A graveside service with full Military Honors will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Burwood Cemetery, 28320 E. River Rd., Escalon, CA 95320. A reception will follow at the American Legion Hall, 1531 2nd St., Escalon, CA 95320. In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The at or at .To send condolences to the family, please visit Ron's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.