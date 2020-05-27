Ronald Samuel CaballeroFeb. 6, 1952-May 21, 2020It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Ronald Samuel Caballero, 68, on May 21, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, CA. He is survived by his loving partner, Linda Howard; his three daughters, Shawna Ghausi, Tori Benton, and Courtney Faria; his brother, James Caballero; his nine cherished grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends he considered family. He is preceded in death by his brother, Lee Caballero; his sister, Anita Hernandez; and his parents, Lee and Josephine Caballero.Ron was born on February 6, 1952 in Oakland, CA, and raised in San Leandro. He graduated from Pacific High School in 1970. He spent the next 4 years serving his country in the United States Navy. His professional career was in campus security, working 22 years in high school supervision, and 21 years in college security at Modesto Junior College.Ron was an avid fisherman, Motown music lover, neighborhood watcher, and lottery scratcher. He loved his family more than anything else in the world. He would give a stranger the shirt off his back, helping anyone who asked, and even those who did not. The positive impact he had on anyone who knew him was immeasurable.Funeral services, for immediate family members, will be held at 10am, on Thursday, May 28, at Tuolumne Garden-Lakewood Memorial Park. We will honor Ron with a Catholic Mass and Celebration of Life later, when socially possible. For those wishing to send flowers, we ask that you wait until his Mass and Celebration of Life are scheduled.