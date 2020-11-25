Ronald Carvalho

November 1, 1952 - November 17, 2020

Modesto, California - Ronald was a lifelong resident of Modesto. Ronald graduated from Davis High School in 1972.

He worked for Nickel News, later changed to Modesto News. Ronald was a avid bowler, and loved sports. He loved to watch his favorite teams the 49ers and the S.F. Giants.

Ronald has proceeded in death by his parents Joseph and Naomi Carvalho and brother Richard Carvalho. He is survived by his brother Gary Carvalho (Doreen), his sister Carol Carvalho, sister-in law Sharon Carvalho, niece Anita Carvalho, nephews Scott and Greg Carvalho, and four great nieces. He loved each one dearly and will be greatly missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store