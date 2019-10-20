Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Den Dulk. View Sign Service Information Immanuel Christian Reformed 517 Orange Ave Ripon, CA 95366 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Immanuel Christian Reformed Church Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald E. den Dulk

Nov. 13, 1938 - Oct. 16, 2019

Ron den Dulk, who passed away on October 16, is now at peace with his Lord.

Ron was born at home to parents Arie and Aletha den Dulk. After service in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Ripon, California, where he was a lifelong resident. He partnered with his brothers Bud and Walt to build a thriving poultry and grain business over a span of 45 years. He led faithfully in his church and the broader community, most notably as an elder at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, where he was a charter member. He was also a member of the board and the endowment committee at Ripon Christian Schools. His legacy in these places, among many others, remains both deep and wide.

Ron found sanctuary in the outdoors, books, and woodworking. He felt closest to his Creator beside a stream. He spent countless days fly fishing in the eastern Sierra and elsewhere in the great American west. He loved to hit the road with his family and friends, with memorable adventures to Yellowstone, the Canadian Rockies, the family cabin in Mt. Hermon, and the annual chukar hunt in Nevada. An avid reader, he had a soft spot for biography, history, and tales of the frontier. When away from his books, he was probably in his shop, transforming wood into beautiful creations. Ron's cabinetry still fills the family home.

In his final years Ron suffered from dementia. His family is grateful for moments of grace in that difficult part of his journey, including the care of wonderful staff at Valley Comfort.

Ron was the loving husband of Alice den Dulk for 57 years; father to Kathy (Steve) Van Duyn, Vickie (Dan) Altena, and Kevin (Peri) den Dulk; Papa Ron to grandchildren Lynae, Lucas, Emmett, Violet, Olivia, Ethan, Ellie, and Abel; Papa Great to four great-grandchildren; and brother to Marv den Dulk and Audrey Hekman. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Walt and Bud den Dulk; sister Betty Jane Schaapman; brother-in-law/fishing partner Lee Weintz; and his dear grandson Blake.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 29, at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church (Ripon), at 2 o'clock.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ripon Christian School Foundation or Stockton Gospel Center Rescue Mission.

