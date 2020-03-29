Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Ernest Farrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Farrell, Ronald Ernest

Farrell, Ronald Ernest, age 91, Passed away on Friday, March 20th, 2020 in Laguna Beach, CA. Having lived through The Great Depression in a California farming community, he became a tempered and self-reliant individual. His father, Ernest, was a journeyman carpenter who exuded high energy levels combined with a strong work ethic. His mother, Annabelle, was very intelligent and possessed a keen insight into human behavior. These inherited characteristics plus having a charismatic personality, became the foundations for Ronald Farrell's incredible life. At the age of 18, he joined The Sears & Roebuck Company and eventually became a Credit Manager, earning promotions to several of their California stores. 14 years later, having garnered a sizable profit-sharing sum, he launched the entrepreneurial stage of his life by creating two incredible and profitable importing and distribution companies. Preceded in passing by his first wife, Helen Loraine Larson Farrell, he is survived by his two sons; Michael Ernest Farrell and Mark Anders Farrell; Four grandchildren and Three great-grandchildren. His second wife, Xylina Segura, (now divorced) had three children from a previous marriage; Sara Parducho, Keith Segura and Stephanie Boucree; And seven grandchildren. Ronald loved to golf and was a member at both the Marbella Country Club in San Juan Capistrano and Yorba Linda Country Club and was a forty-six- year long resident of Laguna Beach, CA. Private family services are being held and he is laid to rest at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange, CA.

