Ronald Marion FitchJuly 8, 1932 - Oct 19, 2020Ronald was born in Tulare, California to Marion and Fay Fitch. He grew up in Escalon, California and graduated from high school there in 1950. His mom and dad owned a meat market across the street from the high school where he learned the meat cutting trade from his dad when he was a teenager. After high school, Ron joined the U.S. NAVY during the Korean War. He served 4 years and was stationed in Hawaii. When he got out of the NAVY, he went to work for Gale Stowers at Thrifty Mart on 10th St in Modesto, and worked there many years, until it was closed. He then worked for Valley Meat in Modesto until he retired. Following retirement, Ron and his wife, Claudette, traveled far and wide in their motor home. They enjoyed fishing, seeing new places, and visiting casinos. They spent some winter months near Salton Sea in Southern California. They played lots of desert golf, took hot mineral baths, and traveled across the border to Mexico. Ron enjoyed listening to old music, and knew the words to hundreds of songs, often singing along. He had a very nice voice. He was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for friends and family. Ron is survived by his wife of 46 years, Claudette, daughter, Gina , step children, Deanna, Karla and Russell , sister, Merna Lee, niece, Rhonda, nephew, Mark, 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his dad and mom, his son, Blake, and his grandson, Stephen. Due to the Covid situation, traditional services will not be held at this time. A memorial may be held at a later date.