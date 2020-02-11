Ronald L. Frank
81 years
Ronald Leslie Frank
March 24, 1938 - February 5, 2020
Ronald "Ron" Frank 81, Modesto California passed away at Memorial Hospital on February 5, 2020.
Ron is survived by His Wife Saundra "Sue" Frank of 60 years, Daughter Stacie Myers, Sons Mike Frank & Tony Frank, His Brother Alan Frank, 8 Grandchildren, and 8 Great Grandchildren.
Ron was born in San Diego Calififornia and grew up in Long Beach California where he enlisted in the Navy at 17 in 1955, and served four years until 1959.
Ron & Sue set up their home in Long Beach, raised their family and grew their business. They moved to Modesto in 1987 to continue to expand the family company business.
Ron retired in 2012. He and his Wife enjoyed their RV, golfing, and his wood working. Ron had a strong faith and love of Gods word, he was sure of the future hope he had in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Salas Brothers of Modesto will be in charge of graveside service held Tuesday, Febraury 11th, 2020 @ 1pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 11, 2020