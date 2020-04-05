Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald, Gandy

July 4, 1948 - March 30, 2020

On Monday, March 30, 2020, Ronald Gandy, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 71.

Ron was born on July 4, 1948 in St. Paul MN to Paul and Marjorie Gandy. He graduated high school in 1966 from Modesto Adventist Academy, then attended Walla Walla Adventist College and graduated with an accounting degree from Stanislaus State College.

Ron was a man of many hobbies including woodworking, photography, PA Systems, and collecting tools of all kinds. After retirement from Stanislaus County Mental Health he was able to spend more time touring the country by RV with his wife of 48 years, Myna, which was a huge source of happiness for them both. It brought him immense joy to have his family together, but he also loved having friends over for a meal, a party, or playing games. He also enjoyed sharing his gifts by volunteering for multiple projects and responsibilities at his church throughout his lifetime. His current membership was at the Oakdale SDA Church. Ron was an unforgettable man with a large heart which matched his spirit.

He is survived by his mother Marjorie, wife Myna, two daughters Heather and April, grandchildren Evangeline, Zachary and Madeline, and his three siblings, John, Doug and Debbie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

