Ronald Marshall Garrett
February 8, 1964 -
April 8, 2019
Ron, age 55, passed on to his heavenly home on Apr. 8, 2019. Ron is survived by his mother Barbara R. MacPhail, his sisters Minnde (Bryce) Myers, Kim (John) Holte, Sally (Bill) Randall. And another sister Ronda Benoist and brothers, Tim (Christy) Benoist and Tom (Michelle) Benoist, also by his biological father, Ronald Adrian Garrett Benoist.
His Dad, who raised him, Bruce E. MacPhail preceded him in death May 2018. He is also survived by two sons, David Garrett and Brian Richwine and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Ron was raised in Modesto and attended Davis High School.
He worked in many areas of construction over the years and had been currently living in Rogue River, OR.
Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends and his therapy dog, Violet.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Sat. June 22, 2019 at 1 pm at Life Community Church, Life Center. 105 East G St Oakdale, CA
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 12, 2019