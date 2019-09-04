Ronald D. Gorang
May 12, 1931 - August 15, 2019
Ronald D. Gorang, 88, of Modesto, CA passed away on August 15, 2019. He was born in Bad Axe, MI on May 12, 1931. Ronald was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Genevieve Gorang, and five children, Gregory, Alan, Margie, Patricia and Richard. Ronald had 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was known for his keen sense of humor, positive outlook on life, and pride in his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel and enjoyed many adventures both within the United States and abroad.
Ronald served in the Navy during the Korean War where he was stationed as a gunner on the USS George K. MacKenzie. He went on to serve 30 years as a contract administrator for the Federal Government.
A memorial mass will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 505 W. Granger Ave, Modesto, CA. Interment services will be held at 2:30 pm at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 4, 2019