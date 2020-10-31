Working with Ron in the sales department was some of the most important times of my career. His belief in me, started a belief in myself that I may never have found had it not been for him. Having the ability to learn from such a great man was been one of my biggest blessings. I shall never forget him and will always remain indebted for the life experiences and time he took to teach and train me. May you Fly High in the arms of Jesus my friend, until we meet again ❤



Pearline Yocum

Friend