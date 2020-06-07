Ronald Morrison
1933 - 2020
Ronald Alton Morrison
November 22, 1933 - May 25, 2020
Ronald Alton Morrison passed away on May 25, 2020 after complications from a stroke. He had been living at the Bethel Retirement Community, in Modesto, California for the last several years. He was born on November 22, 1933 to Robert and Irene Morrison. Ronald had one older brother Bob (Sharon). Previously married to the former Pauline Allen, together they had four children: Richard, Pamela, Russell (Nancy) and Paula. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and eldest son Richard. He worked for many years at the Stewart Title Company in Modesto. He became a Commercial Real Estate Broker upon leaving the Title business. He loved the mountains and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed both hunting and fishing. Golf and card games were also favorite pastimes until his health declined. As per Ron's wishes, there will be no memorial services. His desire was that his ashes be scattered in a mountain lake or pasture. The family will honor his wishes.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
