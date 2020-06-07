Ronald Alton MorrisonNovember 22, 1933 - May 25, 2020Ronald Alton Morrison passed away on May 25, 2020 after complications from a stroke. He had been living at the Bethel Retirement Community, in Modesto, California for the last several years. He was born on November 22, 1933 to Robert and Irene Morrison. Ronald had one older brother Bob (Sharon). Previously married to the former Pauline Allen, together they had four children: Richard, Pamela, Russell (Nancy) and Paula. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and eldest son Richard. He worked for many years at the Stewart Title Company in Modesto. He became a Commercial Real Estate Broker upon leaving the Title business. He loved the mountains and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed both hunting and fishing. Golf and card games were also favorite pastimes until his health declined. As per Ron's wishes, there will be no memorial services. His desire was that his ashes be scattered in a mountain lake or pasture. The family will honor his wishes.