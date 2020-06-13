Ronald Keith NydahlNovember 26, 1951 - April 7, 2020Ronald Keith Nydahl, 68 of Oakdale, passed away April 7, 2020. We were unable to have a traditional funeral for him due to Covid-19 restrictions. He was buried at Lakewood Cemetery, next to his parents, with his family present.Ron was born on Nov 26, 1951 to Charles and Arlene Nydahl of Oakdale. He grew up working on the family dairy. He attended Milnes Elementary, Oakdale High School and then graduated from Riverbank High School in 1970. He worked for Tri-Valley Container nearly 30 years until they closed. Not ready to retire he then worked for Stanislaus Food Products for many more years. In retirement he enjoyed many family get togethers and holidays. Family was always important to Ron and he was usually the first one to arrive and the last to leave. Some of his favorite things were family and friends, a good conversation, the mountains, cars and Harley's.He is survived by his brother and sister in law Larry and Kathy Nydahl of Oakdale; niece Jacqueline Nydahl, nephew Casey Nydahl and niece Carrie Nydahl all of Modesto. Great nieces and nephews: Britani Nydahl, Trey Jones, Ty Jones, Robby Nydahl and Arlene Nydahl all of Modesto. He was preceded in death by his parents.We will always miss you Uncle Ron.