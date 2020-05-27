Ronald Pendenza
1942 - 2020
Ronald Victor Pendenza
October 16,1942 - May 19, 2020
Ronald Victor Pendenza was born on October 16th, 1942 to Fernando and Rena Pendenza in San Francisco California. He was better to everyone as just "Uncle." he attended grammer and high school at Sacred Heart School in San Jose California. Upon high school graduation he attended and graduated from univerisity of Santa Clara with a bacholor's degree in history, and did he know his history! When asked a question on any period of history, he would rattle off the answer that seemed to be right off the top of his head. He was like a walking encyclopedia, he could give Siri a run for the money! To say Uncle loved animals it would be an understatement. When a pet was lucky enough to be adopted by Uncle, we would would all say that it had hit the lotto! Uncle was the most wittiest, kindest, generous person that anyone could ask for. Truly it was us who were lucky enough to have known him, who had hit the lotto! Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Fernando and Rena Pendenza, his sister Gloria Pendenza, and his neice Gina Hamnes. Ronald is survived by his neices Rhonda Thomas and Denise White, his nephew Christian Blum, and his grand nephew and neice Vincent and Miranda Thomas. Funeral arrangements are at Turlock Memorial Park with Visitation at 11 a.m. to follow with graveside service at 12 p.m. Friday May 29th, 2020. A Celebration of life will follow services at the Thomas' residence.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
11:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
MAY
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Turlock Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
