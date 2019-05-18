Ronald Rux
January 14, 1938 - 05/12/2019
Ronald Rux, 81, lost a long-fought battle with prostate cancer on May 12, 2019.
Ron was born in Modesto, California, to Adolf and Dora Rux. He attended Downey High School where he met his beloved wife of 62 years, Sandra. Ron was a faithful man who was very active in church for many years. He had a passion for classic cars and was very proud of his beautifully restored 1950 Plymouth, "Peggy Sue." He had a lengthy career in the elevator industry for 40 years and was known for his ability to fix almost anything. He used that ability to help anyone, at any time, especially his children.
In addition to his wife Sandra, Ron is survived by his children Kimberlee Smith, Brian Rux, Pamela Rux, and Deelayna Manski; son-in-law Michael and daughter-in-law Melissa; grandchildren Brandilynn, Britnee, Breanna, and Chase; great grandchildren Jacob, Haley, Gracie, Lola, and Harvey; his brother Donald Rux and sister-in-law Grace; and his "Peggy Sue." Ron also had many cherished friends who will greatly miss his sense of humor and long-standing friendship.
A memorial service is scheduled for Ron at 1:00pm on Monday, May 20th, at Community Family Worship Center, 1442 Tully Road, Modesto.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 18, 2019