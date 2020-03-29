Ronald Edward Thompson
July 1, 1946 - March 22, 2020
Ron, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Ron was raised in rural Virginia, eventually settling in California where he would later meet his wife Geri (who passed away in 2015 after 45 years of marriage). They raised their son in Modesto, where Ron worked as an independent life insurance agent for over 40 years.
Ron loved road trips, including driving Route 66 in its entirety and visiting National and State Parks - always without a plan and making friends at every stop. He loved used book stores, movies and delighted at learning and sharing trivia - his endless curiosity buoyed by frequent google queries.
Ron is survived by his son, Lucas; daughter-in-law Theresa; granddaughter Lily; and grand-doggie Millie; as well as his partner Cynthia whose steadfast love and support he treasured in his final years.
Ron's enduring sense of adventure, love of a good story, ability to make meaningful connections with each person he encountered and eagerness to be of help will not be forgotten.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at Acacia Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 29, 2020