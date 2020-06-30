Ronald E. TrimbleJan.16,1944-June 22, 2020Ronald E Trimble passed away on June 22, 2020 in Tucson AZ. Ron was born and raised in Modesto CA and graduated from Ceres High School and attended MJC. He grew up in the family business called Trimble Equipment Rentals. He became owner once his father Robert Trimble passed away. Ron served in the California National Guard as a medic with a rank of Spec 6. Ron served as a police reserve officer for Ceres PD, Modesto PD where he met his wife Trina plus Hughson PD. Ron spent thirteen years working for Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall. Upon his retirement he moved to Tucson AZ. Ron and Trina loved to visit Tombstone AZ where they would dress up in 1800's era clothing. Ron loved being able to carry his Colts on his hip while walking down the streets of Tombstone AZ. Ron was preceded in death by parents Robert and Faun Trimble. Ron is survived by his wife Trina of 46 years, 4 children Kimberly Seagle, Ron Trimble, Cindy Hodge and Michele Trimble. 7 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. The family will be holding a celebration of life at Acacia Memorial Park on July 29th at 10:00am. Ron loved his backyard desert animals so in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the: Tucson Wildlife Center 13275 E. Speedway, Tucson AZ, 85748