Ronald Robertus Henry WitortDec. 4, 1934 - Sept. 13, 2020Ronald Robertus Henry Witort died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, age 85, following a brief illness due to heart disease.Ronald was born December 4, 1934 to Walter and Charlotte Witort of Franklin Park, Illinois. He attended high school at Culver Military Academy in Indiana then attended Stanford University where he earned his BA in Social Studies in 1956. Ron served in the Air Force as a navigator in bomber refueling tankers while stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base. During his service, he married his life-long love, Beverly Simpson, in 1957.Between 1958 and 1965, their children Christopher, Laurie, Carrie, and Timothy were born. During this time, Ron earned his teaching credential in California and began teaching in Mountain View. He developed new teaching methods in the U.S. and in Canada including the introduction of computers to the classroom in the 1980s. Late in his career, Ron taught at Winton Middle School and in the credential program at California State University, Stanislaus.Ron was an avid golfer, a bookworm, a master at telling rambling, epic stories of questionable historical accuracy, affectionate bestower of nicknames to family members, proud of his Polish heritage, and above all - a deeply loving and loved son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.Ron is survived by his wife, Beverly "B-Jo" Witort; his children and their spouses: Chris and Diane Witort, Laurie and Loren Leonard, Carrie and Richard Holgate, Tim and Darlisa Witort; his grandchildren: Daniel Shaw, Kimberly Witort and Kayne Pedrini, Crystal Edwards and Daniel Garces, Tony Olson and Ashley Hollis, Matthew Witort, Brian Edwards, Danielle and Stephan Mahler, Nicholas Edwards and Ashliegh Poh, Rachel Witort, and Ben Witort; his great-grandchildren: Karah Rose Garcia-Edwards, Olivia Isabelle Mahler, and Ivy Reid Mahler; his older half-sister, Emily Holquist; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Fred and Ann Simpson; his nieces and nephews: Kathy Phipps, Steve Holquist, Greg Holquist, Julie Simpson, and Victoria (Vickie) Simpson and Dana Schuller; and his cousin: Arthur Savoy.Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Charlotte Witort; his half-brothers, Ray (Witort) Davis and Wallace Salton; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Matthew and Mary Simpson.The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, located at 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, California. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park. Because Ron accepted everyone in his life as they were, please dress comfortably and come as you are. The family requests that you wear a face mask to protect everyone attending. Masks will be available for those who need them.In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates live plants, and/or cards and sentiments that include your favorite memories of Ron.