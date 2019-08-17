Ronald G. Yarnell
August 8, 1944 - July 25, 2019
Ronald Gene Yarnell, age 74 of Modesto, CA passed away peacefully
on July 25, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1944 in Tempe, AZ to
Charles Yarnell and Evelyn Williams (formerly Yarnell). Ron started his printing career while he was still in high school; his first job as a printer was at Holland Printing in Modesto. Just two years after graduating high school in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He met his beloved wife Carolyn shortly after and they married in October of 1964. They shared 55 wonderful years of marriage together. While in the Navy he served as a 2nd Class Radarman. He spent 3 years aboard the U.S.S. Saint Paul and served two tours in the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the Navy, he began working at Tri-Valley Growers, from where he retired. He was a proud member of the California Striped Bass Association for many years, where he met several of his lifelong friends. Ron leaves behind his wife Carolyn Yarnell, his 2 daughters Traci Trujillo & Ronette Simon, both of Modesto. His 4 granddaughters, Stephanie & Jordan Simon and Zoey & Haleigh Trujillo. He also
leaves behind his beloved four-legged companion Bugzy. Siblings
Terry Yarnell (Derval) of San Diego, CA, Wayne Williams (Marianne) of Modesto, CA and Susie Wallace of Lincoln Park, MI. Ron is preceded in death by his parents Charles Yarnell and Evelyn
Williams, brothers Charles and Tommy Yarnell, his only grandson
Zackary Trujillo, former son-in-law Shawn Simon and many good
friends. Ronnie was a dedicated and loving family man who enjoyed playing poker, camping, bowling, fishing, playing golf with his friends and vintage cars. His service will be held on Tuesday, August 27th at 10AM at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 32053 McCabe Rd, Santa Nella, CA 95322.
Ronnie was an amazing man who will live on in our hearts forever.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 17, 2019