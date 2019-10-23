Ronney Powell (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Ronney H. Powell
June 17, 1949 - Oct. 9, 2019
Ronney H. Powell, of Ceres, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Modesto, CA. He was 70 years old.
Ronney was born in Wasco, CA on June 17, 1949 to Wayne & Lillian Powell. He married the love of his life, Deborah M. Powell in South Carolina on September 11, 1976.
Ronney worked as a mechanic his entire life.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Powell; 3 daughters, Karrie, April and Misty; 3 grandchildren, Andrew, Kerra and Little Joseph Ronney; 2 sons-in-law, Scott Vernooy and Joe Marci; 3 brothers, Tommy, Lonnie and Roger; 2 sisters, Penny and Regina and his loving mother, Lillian New.
A memorial service will be held in Ronney's remembrance at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 23, 2019
