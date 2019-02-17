Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Gene "Ron" Lawrence. View Sign

(Ron) Ronnie Gene Lawrence

August 22, 1947 - February 9, 2019

Ron G. Lawrence was born in Santa Cruz Ca. on August 22, 1947 to John Edward Lawrence and Jessie Love Lawrence. He passed away in Modesto Ca. on February 9, 2019 at the age of 71.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers, Willie, Buddy, Jimmy, John "Lucky"Lawrence, and his sisters, Linda Reynolds, Juanita Lopez.

He is survived by his wife Rosie Lawrence of 16 years, and his children, Kelly and Eric Snyder, Stacy and Ben McGuire, Ronnie and Christine Lawrence, Robin and Jeff Singleton, four step-children, Sonny Morales, Hector and Veronica Hernandez, Sabrina Hernandez and Michael Hernandez. He is also survived by two sisters, Nola Airheart from Sacramento and Dottie Eudy from Texas. One brother, Johnny Lawrence, 22 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

Ron owned the trucking business Ron Lawrence and Son Transport Inc. for 50 plus years. He became very successful in the trucking industry. Ron also owned a business in sales called Ron Lawrence Auto Sales. It was established in 2006. He was forced to close the business in 2018 due to his failing health.

The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support we have received. We would also like to thank Optimal Hospice for the encouragement and services he received.

The services will be at Salas Brothers Funeral Home at 419 Scenic Dr. Modesto Ca. 95350. Viewing services (closed casket) will be held on Friday February 22,2019 from 4-8 pm. Funeral service will be held Saturday February 23,2019 at 12 pm. Burial following at 2 pm at Ripon Cemetery 102 S. Stockton Ave., Ripon Ca.



419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

Funeral Home Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 523-5646

Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019

