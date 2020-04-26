Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Gundlach. View Sign Service Information Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Avenue Coos Bay , OR 97420 (541)-267-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronnie Dean Gundlach

January 12, 1942 - April 19, 2020

Services for Ronnie Dean Gundlach, 78, of Coos Bay, Oregon, formerly of Modesto, will be held at a later date in California.

Ronnie was born January 12, 1942 in Canton, Oklahoma to Harvey and Lenora (Weber) Gundlach. He passed away April 19, 2020 in Coos Bay.

Alongside his family, Ronnie moved to California when he was 9 years old. He grew up and spent most of his life in Modesto. Ronnie loved to camp in the high Sierras, fish, hunt, play softball, boat and water ski. In Oregon, he loved to go for drives in his truck and ride his quad.

Ronnie was loved by all those who knew him and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dewyne Gundlach; daughters, Tina Winfrey of Coos Bay and Julie Gundlach of Bakersfield, Calif.; son, Gary Gundlach of Modesto, Calif.; brother, Jerry Gundlach of Modesto, Calif.; brother-in-law, Don Childs of Modesto, Calif.; grandchildren, Blake Winfrey, Justin Winfrey, Cameron Winfrey, Jamie Mansfield, Nick Kidd, Brittany Cline, Kaitlin Hayes and Connor Gundlach; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Winfrey, Emilee Winfrey, Avery Winfrey and Hudson Hayes.

Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

www.cvobituaries.com



