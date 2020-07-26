1/1
Roosevelt "Ruben" Flores
1946 - 2020
Roosevelt P.
"Ruben" Flores
Nov. 28, 1946 - July 17, 2020
With life cut too short, the family of Roosevelt P. Flores are deeply saddened to announce his passing on July 17, 2020. Anyone who knew "Ruben" was immediately captivated by his outgoing personality and his sense of style.
Ruben was born in Mercedes, Texas to Isidra P. Guice. He eventually made his way to California where he worked in food manufacturing. In his late 20's, he found his passion in car sales and worked for various dealerships between Turlock and Modesto. He always excelled and was often the top salesmen. Once retired, he remained active and enjoyed weightlifting as a hobby. He was well known not only for his physical strength but also for the strength of his character. He would often say, "You should never remain angry because life is too short". He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's' Witnesses, where and his wife practiced their devotion.
Ruben is survived by his wife Marlene Flores, his eldest daughter Gina Flores, son Freddy and wife Christina Flores, youngest daughter Natasha Flores and his uncle Jose and wife Lupita Puga.
There will be a private family graveside service to honor Ruben's memory at Turlock Memorial Park.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
