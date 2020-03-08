Rosalia Alvarez
Aug 29, 1924 – Feb 27, 2020
Rosalia Alvarez, 95 of Newman passed away Thursday, February 27th at her residence.
Mrs. Alvarez was born in Mexico and was a resident of Newman for 50 years. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman.
Mrs. Alvarez is survived by her sons, Jesus Alvarez of Salinas, Rafael Alvarez of Arizona, Javier Alvarez and Juan Alvarez both of Newman and Francisco Alvarez of Patterson; daughters, Maria Anaya of Newman and Guadalupe Ramos of Arizona; sisters, Victoria Cerna of Newman and Angelia Cerna of Mexico; 27 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rafael Alvarez.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Monday, March 9th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. A Visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 10th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 8, 2020