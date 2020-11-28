1/
Rosalie Ann Rebelo
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Ann Rebelo
August 6, 1938 - November 23, 2020
Gustine, California - Rosalie Ann Rebelo, 82 of Gustine passed away Monday, November 23rd at her residence in Gustine.
Mrs. Rebelo was born in Los Banos and was a lifelong resident of Gustine. She was a homemaker and a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. She enjoyed crafting, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Rebelo is survived by her son, Scott (Nicole) Rebelo of Modesto; daughters, Linda (Randy) Caldera of Modesto and Terry (Adam) Crigger of Santa Cruz; brothers, Jack Cotta of Brentwood and Joe Cotta of San Leandro; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Rebelo.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Rosary at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 1st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Donations may be made to Our Lady of Miracles Education Center, 370 Linden Ave., Gustine, CA 95322.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine - Gustine
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Rosary
11:00 AM
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine - Gustine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine - Gustine
515 First Avenue
Gustine, CA 95322
209-862-3628
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joseph & Pamela Medeiros
November 25, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 25, 2020
PLEASE ACCEPT MY DEEPEST AND HEART FELT SYMPHATHY.IAM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.MAY THE GOD WHO BINDS UP THE BROKEN-HEARTED COMFORTS ALL WHO MOURN AND SUSTAIN YOUR FAMILY DURING THIS MOST DIFFICULT TIME.(ISAIAH 61:1,2)
November 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. May you find comfort during this difficult time
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved