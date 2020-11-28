Rosalie Ann Rebelo

August 6, 1938 - November 23, 2020

Gustine, California - Rosalie Ann Rebelo, 82 of Gustine passed away Monday, November 23rd at her residence in Gustine.

Mrs. Rebelo was born in Los Banos and was a lifelong resident of Gustine. She was a homemaker and a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. She enjoyed crafting, gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Mrs. Rebelo is survived by her son, Scott (Nicole) Rebelo of Modesto; daughters, Linda (Randy) Caldera of Modesto and Terry (Adam) Crigger of Santa Cruz; brothers, Jack Cotta of Brentwood and Joe Cotta of San Leandro; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Rebelo.

A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Rosary at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 1st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

Donations may be made to Our Lady of Miracles Education Center, 370 Linden Ave., Gustine, CA 95322.





