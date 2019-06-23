Rosalie Marie Peterson
Aug 3, 1928 - June 17, 2019
Rosalie Peterson passed away peacefully on June 17th, 2019 from C.H.F. Rosalie and her husband, Arvid settled in Turlock in 1994 to be near their family that reside in and around the Turlock area. Soon after, Rosalie and Arvid joined the Sacred Heart Catholic Church congregation. Rosalie became a member of the church choir where she made many new friends that she cherished for the rest of her life. They spent the remainder of their retirement traveling and attending family gatherings as well as church functions until the limitations of age finally slowed them down. In January 2018, Rosalie moved into St. Thomas Retirement Center in Turlock. She made new friends and joined the "Walker Brigade" for daily exercise, and during her walks the "Brigade" would walk the halls of St. Thomas and sing.
Rosalie is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Arvid Peterson. She is survived by her children, David Peterson of Turlock, CA and Mary Ann Dumas of Fairfield, CA. Her Grandchildren Daniel Dumas (Katrina), Desiree Dumas, and Aaron Dumas.
Join us as we celebrate Rosalie's Life; A visitation service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Followed by a Reciting of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Both services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home 425 N. Soderquist Road Turlock, CA 95380.
A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. The Mass will be held at 2901 N. Berkeley Ave. Turlock, CA 95380.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 23, 2019